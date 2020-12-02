Survey | COVID-19: How well are you doing as an individual, as a business owner?

By
Frank Prosnitz
-

With COVID-19 raging in Rhode Island and throughout the country, and states implementing tougher rules, we wanted to see how well you are doing, and whether you are accepting the government regulations.

Answers to this survey may appear in a story on What’s Up Newp in the coming days.

