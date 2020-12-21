Stop & Shop today announced a new pickup location at its Newport store located at 250 Bellevue Avenue.

“We are pleased to give our customers a new, convenient way to shop for groceries as we head into the busy Holiday season,” shares Jennifer Burgess, Newport Stop & Shop Store Manager in a statement. “Giving our community members the option to order groceries from the comfort of their home as they click through gift guides and cross names off their shopping lists, puts us in the holiday spirit.”

Pickup service is already available at Stop & Shop’s other Newport location at 199 JT Connell Highway.

Shoppers will be able to place an order at stopandshop.com or on the Stop & Shop® mobile app, head to the store on the date and time of their choosing, and a Stop & Shop associate will load their groceries directly into their car.

To schedule a Pickup, customers can visit www.stopandshop.com, or the Stop & Shop® mobile app, click on “Order Online” and select “Pickup” at the Newport store. Shoppers can then head to the store at their chosen Pickup time, park in a designated Pickup spot, and call the store to let them know they have arrived. Stop & Shop team members will then deliver the order right to their car.

New customers can receive the service free for 90 days by entering SSFREEPICKUP at checkout. Minimum purchase required. Online Pickup fee is waived on the first order and then on all subsequent orders of $30 or more if placed within 90 days of the first order. Valid for first-time residential customers only in select zip codes. Offer excludes alcoholic beverages, gift cards, postage stamps and any other purchases prohibited by law. Offer not transferable. Limit 1 per household. Enter code at first order checkout. Not valid with any other offer. Expires 12/31/2021.

For returning customers, a $2.95 Pickup fee will be applied at checkout on all orders with a minimum order of $30.

Stop & Shop has altered its Pickup policies with associate and customer safety in mind. Customers are asked to have their trunk or door open for associates to place groceries directly into their vehicle. Customers are also encouraged to wear masks and limit the number of people in their vehicle, when possible. In addition, all Stop & Shop Pickup associates will be wearing masks and follow all of the same sanitizing precautions as its in-store associates, including surface sanitization and regular hand washing.

Due to customer demand, supply may be limited for certain items like disinfecting wipes and other cleaning products and may not be available for purchase. Purchase limits are also still in place for certain high-demand items, and customers are encouraged to allow for comparable substitutions.

For more information on the new service, or to schedule a Pickup, visit www.stopandshop.com or download the Stop & Shop mobile app.