Spring Bull Gallery to host 30th Annual ‘Fakes & Forgeries Exhibition’ in January

Spring Bull Gallery will host its 30th Annual Fakes and Forgeries Exhibition this January, with prizes selected by gallerist and art historian Michael Rose.

Conceived 30 years ago as a fun way to hone artists’ skills, Spring Bull Gallery’s popular exhibit Fakes and Forgeries has become an annual winter tradition in Newport. It provides an opportunity for both new and experienced artists from throughout the region to challenge themselves to reproduce artwork by one of their favorite masters. Artists may submit either a faithful reproduction or choose to submit a parody of the original.

Prizewinning works will be selected by Awards Judge Michael Rose. Rose is an art historian, gallerist, and art appraiser, who since 2014 has served as the Gallery Manager at the historic Providence Art Club. He earned his BA in art history from Providence College and his Certificate in Art Appraisal from New York University. Michael is passionate about art history and is looking forward to selecting the best works in the show for the second year in a row. Works will be judged for a series of awards including Best in Show, Most Original, Most Whimsical, Most Authentic as well as Four Honorable Mentions.

Artists may each submit one piece for a $30 entry fee. This year entries will be accepted online using the Smarter Entry submission platform. Full details are available at www.springbullgallery.com.

Submission must be completed online via Smarter Entry

Entry Deadline: Sunday, January 3, 2021 11:59 PM (EDT)

Drop Off Dates: January 8 – 10, 12:00pm to 3:30pm each day

Pick Up Dates: February 28 and March 4 – 5, 12:00pm – 3:30 pm each day

Exhibition Dates: January 16, 2020 – February 27, 2021

Gallery Hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 12-4pm (Closed: Mondays and Tuesdays)

For more information about this show, contact Michael Rose at 401-331-1114 ext.5, or via email at michael@providenceartclub.org.