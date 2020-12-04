“Small Moves, Big Picture” Motion State Arts coming to WaterFire Arts Center Outdoors Dec. 13

A tiny stage. A giant screen. Nine live dances. A bunch of dance films. You cozy in your car—it’s a drive-in! Small Moves, Big Picture, is coming to WaterFire Arts Center’s “Theatre Under the Stars” on December 13 at 7:30 PM. This special event will feature nine dance performances on a mini stage and five dance films projected on a giant screen. Just like a drive-in, the audience will experience the show from their cars.

Live performances from Rhode Island dance artists Shura Baryshnikov and Steph Turner, Alex Davis, Jessica Davis and Julia Krasnow, Heidi Henderson, Kathryn McNamara, Katie Moorhead, Simon Olaoye, Ellen Oliver with drummer Micaiah Castro, and Andy Russ.

Dance films include favorites from the past three seasons of the Motion State Dance Film Series from Ali Kenner Brodsky, Rebecca McGowan and Jackie O’Riley, Ellen Oliver, and a new film from Taleen Batalian in collaboration with Heidi Henderson!

All guests will enjoy the show from the safety and comfort of their cars. Performers will be live on stage, with live video feed projections and audio sent directly to you through your FM radio.

- Advertisement -

PLEASE NOTE: In accordance with Department of Health guidelines, physical distancing is required, and advance registration is required—no walk-up tickets will be available at the door. All guests should only be in vehicles with people they live with or within the same household pod.

Click here for tickets.