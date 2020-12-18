We’re bringing back our popular column “Six Picks” for the holiday season. Check out some of the best local and national concerts this weekend.

Saturday: Rhode Island native Billy Gilman is back with his holiday show with Mike Renzi streaming live from the Greenwich Odeum. Details here.

Saturday: Another RI native, Sarah Potenza, presents a “Christmas Spectacular” online Saturday night. If you miss seeing her live like we do, check out this special show! Details here.

Sunday: This one is sure to be a real treat – Jose Feliciano and Friends present the “Feliz Navidad 50th Anniversary Livestream Concert.” Nuff said. Details here.

Friday: The “Save the Senate Festival” is a fundraiser to benefit the Democratic candidates in Georgia. Performers include several Newport Folk Festival alum like Courtney Marie Andrews, Faye Webster, Jim James, Hiss Golden Messenger, Madison Cunningham, Mountain Man, Muzz, Ohmme, Okkervil River, Resistance Revival Chorus, Rufus Wainwright, and Tom Morello. Details here.

Friday: Check out “A Very Virtual Christmas,” a variety show from Barenaked Ladies that includes music and comedy written by the band. Details here.

Friday: Check out Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews performing her new album, ‘Old Flowers,’ in its entirety at the Parthenon Nashville. Details here.

Saturday: Don’t miss the virtual Wayward Christmas concert to benefit the Parlour in Providence. Artists include Allysen Callery, John Faraone, Swampbirds and more. Details here.

Saturday: The Mavericks present “Hey, Merry Christmas” live from Nashville. Good times shall ensue. Details here.

Sunday: “Singing for Shelter” is a seasonal benefit for Lucy’s Hearth and McKinney Shelter on Aquidneck Island. Sunday’s concert features singer-songwriter Timmy May. Details here.

Sunday: Rufus, Martha, & Lucy Wainwright Present: “A Not So Silent Night Virtually Together” at 3PM. The concert benefits the Kate McGarrigle Fund, a program from Stand Up To Cancer. Details here.