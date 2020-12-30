As we wrap up 2020, we’ll usher in 2021 musically at home and online. We’ve put together this list of streaming concerts for you to consider over the next few days. Happy New Year!

Dec. 30: Patti Smith is celebrating her birthday with a live performance at 9PM from London. Details here

Dec. 30: KWANZAA CELEBRATION: Regeneration Night from the Apollo Theatre in NYC featuring Abdel R. Salaam’s Forces of Nature Dance Theatre. Details here.

Dec 31: The Avett Brothers will be streaming live from Charlotte, NC at 9PM. Details here.

Dec 31:Lucinda Williams – “Lu’s Jukebox” continues with “It’s Only Rock and Roll: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones.” Can’t go wrong. Details here.

Dec 31: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit will be streaming live from the Brooklyn Bowl at 9PM. Details here.

Dec 31: Kiss 2020 goodbye is streaming from Atlantis, Dubai, here. Yup, really. Details here.

Dec 31:EVERYBODY’S Happy Funkin’ New Year’s Eve celebration features vocalist Beebs, bass player Norwood Fisher of Fishbone, keyboard player Chuck Boogie of The Pharcyde, drummer John Asher of The Expanders and more. Details here.

Jan. 1: Ward Hayden & The Outliers will be streaming “Live at The Narrows Center” at 8PM. Details here.