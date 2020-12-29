During the month of December, 40 local musicians held virtual house concerts via Facebook Live and raised a record $28,695 for local homeless shelters through the efforts of Singing For Shelter.
“Because of these musicians, The McKinney Shelter received $13,695 in direct donations and Lucy’s Hearth received $15,000. We are grateful to these musicians and to our enormously compassionate community for stepping up to help our homeless neighbors during this trying time,” Singing For Shelter co-founder Mark Gorman said. Singing For Shelter is in its 13th year and its annual holiday concerts have raised over $113,000 for local homeless shelters.
You can watch many of the concerts here – Watch | Dozens of local musicians are Singing For Shelter Dec. 5 – 22
To donate directly to the shelters, please visit lucyshearth.org or mckinneyshelter.org
Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism
What’s Up Newp exists to keep you informed about what’s happening locally. And we believe that through this important work, we also strengthen our community and our democracy.
Throughout this year that has been full of crises, our business revenue took a hit as MANY other businesses have. But, we remain committed to our mission of providing news, information, and journalism to Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.
In 2020, we’ve published more than 3,576 stories (many of the stories you can’t and haven’t found anywhere else), hosted more than 100 live video conversations with newsmakers, and have been there for you, and our community, every single hour, day, week, and month of this challenging year.
We are deeply committed to investing back into our community and to using our platform to highlight all that we can that’s happening in our community.
But we can’t do any of this without you.
If What’s Up Newp has provided you with at least $5 worth of knowledge, information, and/or entertainment this year, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter. Reader support is what truly makes what we do possible.