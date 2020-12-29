During the month of December, 40 local musicians held virtual house concerts via Facebook Live and raised a record $28,695 for local homeless shelters through the efforts of Singing For Shelter.

“Because of these musicians, The McKinney Shelter received $13,695 in direct donations and Lucy’s Hearth received $15,000. We are grateful to these musicians and to our enormously compassionate community for stepping up to help our homeless neighbors during this trying time,” Singing For Shelter co-founder Mark Gorman said. Singing For Shelter is in its 13th year and its annual holiday concerts have raised over $113,000 for local homeless shelters.

You can watch many of the concerts here – Watch | Dozens of local musicians are Singing For Shelter Dec. 5 – 22

To donate directly to the shelters, please visit lucyshearth.org or mckinneyshelter.org