The latest in the Martha’s Vineyard mystery movie series is set to premiere in January.
Jesse Metcalfe (“Chesapeake Shores,” Hard Kill) and Sarah Lind (“True Justice,” The Humanity Bureau) star in “Ships in the Night: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery,” a new original premiering Sunday, January 17 (8:00 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
In this third installment of the movie series, based on the book series of the same name by Philip R. Craig, “the island’s art scene is rocked by the murder of a prominent gallery manager related to the theft of a coveted sculpture piece, Boat into Wind. Retired detective Jeff W. Jackson (Metcalfe) once again teams up, “unofficially,” with Dr. Zee Madieras (Lind) and Chief Madieras (Eric Keenleyside, “Unspeakable”) to solve the shocking crime. The suspects’ list is a mile long – even Jeff’s sailing buddy Don (Jason McKinnon, “Firefly Lane”) is implicated – and Jeff once again finds himself in the line of fire. Not to mention, the new case derails his long-awaited dinner plans with Zee. As the pair’s investigation takes them to Boston where Jeff was once shot in the line of duty, an old friend reveals a new lead in that case and they discover that the art gallery murder might just be the veneer of a much more sinister and dangerous plot”.
While the show has Martha’s Vineyard in its name, don’t look for too many shots and images of the island. According to Celebrating The Soaps, “Ships in the Night: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery” joins many Hallmark movies and tv shows in filming in Vancouver, British Columbia.
“Riddled With Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery” and “A Beautiful Place To Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery” can also be found appearing on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel.
