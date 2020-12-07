Santa to visit Newport neighborhoods on December 8, 10, 15, and 17

The Newport Fire & Police Departments will be assisting Santa Claus to tour the neighborhoods of Newport!

Santa will be visiting our area on four nights beginning at 5:30 p.m. This year, he’s planning on riding with our first responders through the streets to see the City’s children on Tuesday, December 8th, Thursday, December 10th, Tuesday, December 15th, and finishing up on Thursday, December 17th.

Santa’s visit is weather dependent. If there is inclement weather on any night he is scheduled, he will do his very best to complete his visit in that area of the City on the following night.







