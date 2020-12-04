‘Rockry Hall’ on Bellevue Avenue sells for $5.2 million

Lila Delman Real Estate today announced the sale of ‘Rockry Hall’, 425 Bellevue Avenue, for $5,200,000.

Alex Thursby, a Lila Delman Sales Associate, represented the Sellers.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks one of the top ten sales in Newport this year. Additionally, as a firm, Lila Delman maintains the highest market share of sold property in Newport and Newport County across all price points and exclusive to $1,000,000+ transactions.*

“The allure of historic estates in Newport never wavers, yet it can be intimidating to an end-user,” commented Alex Thursby. “The Sellers of this property went above and beyond with their renovations and created a modern home in a historic mansion. I am excited to have assisted my clients to pass the stewardship of this beautiful estate on to the new owners.”

- Advertisement -

“Alex continues to be a rising star in our Newport Office and Newport County’s luxury real estate market,” remarked Ryan Elsman, Chief Operating Officer of Lila Delman. “She is incredibly detail-oriented and remains determined to see each transaction through to a successful close.”

Elegance and sophistication define this Gilded Age mansion on famed Bellevue Avenue. Built in the late-1800’s, the seven-bedroom home combines both Gothic Revival and Queen Anne style architecture as the result of a neighboring residence being attached to the property after a fire. The estate has been extensively renovated, now featuring a gunite pool and spa, “Christopher Peacock” kitchen, Niles surround and central air. The renovation allowed for the use of modern amenities while maintaining period detail.

*This representation is based on information from the Rhode Island State Wide MLS for the period of January 1, 2020 – December 4, 2020. The MLS does not guarantee and is not in any way responsible for its accuracy. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market.