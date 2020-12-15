Rhode Island Senate will meet Friday to consider budget, appointments

The Rhode Island Senate will meet Friday to consider the state budget along with several gubernatorial appointments.

Initially scheduled to meet Thursday and Friday, the Thursday session was canceled and the meeting time on Friday moved up due to the forecast of a snowstorm Wednesday into Thursday.

The Senate will meet Friday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. at Sapinsley Hall at Rhode Island College in Providence.

It is expected that the senators will take up the business of the state budget along with several appointments requiring their advice and consent, including appointments to the states Supreme, Superior, Workers’ Compensation, and Family courts.

The session will be closed to the public attending in-person as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting will be broadcast on Capitol Television, which can be seen on Cox Channels 15 and 61, in high definition on Cox Channel 1013, on Full Channel on Channel 15 and on Channel 34 by Verizon subscribers.

It will also be streamed live online Via Capitol TV at http://www.rilegislature.gov/CapTV/Pages/default.aspx.