Rep. Cortvriend to host a virtual talk with John Marion of Common Cause

House Representative Terri-Denise Cortvriend to host her #34″Talks with Terri” Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 starting at 9:00 a.m. via Zoom. We will discuss the issues around remote public meetings, voting remotely and how to insure transparency and equity using these new online platforms. Terri will be joined by her House colleagues Representatives Lauren Carson & June Speakman

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required to receive a zoom link to participate. To register: https://forms.gle/8LpuJpW4t351DuDF6

Rep Cortvriend asks participants to bring their questions and a cup of coffee or tea and join in the conversation. Questions may also be submitted in advance during registration.