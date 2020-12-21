Aquidneck Island is getting an early holiday present as Rejects Beer Co. is scheduled to open in a limited capacity this Tuesday.

The brewery, located at 124 Aquidneck Avenue, will be offering to-go beer and merchandise from 4-8 pm on Tuesday 12/22 and Wednesday 12/23. For those last-minute gift-getters (like myself), the brewery will also be open on Christmas Eve from 11-3 pm.



The brewery itself is a project that has been in the works for over a year but really came to fruition in January earlier this year. Andrew Foss, a longtime friend of the owners who has extensive experience in brewing, served as the primary consultant on this concept, and owners Adrienne Kirmil, Justin Pekera, and a small team of local investors couldn’t be more excited to introduce this new concept to the public.

Rejects Beer Co. is located directly next door to Diego’s Barrio Cantina in Middletown overlooking Easton’s Pond. The name is an ode to the local favorite, ‘Reject’s Beach,’ which is the small strip of sand accessible to the public directly adjacent to Bailey’s Beach.









“We really wanted to stick with the local vibe. Many of our partners, team members, and brains behind the business have a deep-rooted background with the skate/surf/alternative music counter-culture, per-se. We thought it would be a great way to encompass everything that we loved into the branding of the brewery,” said Kirmil.

The brewery will focus it’s efforts on in-house sales and will offer guests 8 draft lines that will feature a variety of seasonal and rotating brews. Available for purchase this week will be three of their first offerings, fresh off the line; including 12 O’clock high IPA, Locals Only Cream Ale, and Reject’s MOLE Stout, a seasonal beer using Mexican mole spices.











Justin Tisdale, a longtime brewer who has worked at other Rhode Island staples including Apponaug Brewing Company, Foolproof, and Sons of Liberty, joins the operation as head brewer. He told WhatsUpNewp that he is not married to a specific style of beer and wants to provide beer enthusiasts with a number of different options at Rejects.

Although there is not a set date for the opening of their much-anticipated tap room, the team at Reject’s is excited to get their beer out to the public this week and encourage everyone to stay tuned for an opening announcement in the coming weeks.

For more information, follow them on Facebook and Instagram (@rejectsbeerco) or check out their website at RejectsBeerCo.com.