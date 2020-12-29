Now in its 7th year, Project ReGive has donated more than 9,000 presents to local families in need. The program is currently collecting new (not used) unwanted or duplicate holiday gifts to be donated to local charities. This year’s recipients are the Women’s Resource Center, Lucy’s Hearth, and the Newport Community School.

Matt Hadfield, Middletown local and co-owner of Hogan Associates Real Estate, launched Project ReGive in 2013 with a handful of collection bins and the help of friends and real estate agents. The project is currently collecting donations through January 16th.

“In years past, we had up to 42 drop-off locations across town with the support of local businesses, such as Bank Newport, Newport Hospital, and Embrace Home Loans,” said Hadfield in a press release provided to What’s Up Newp. “This year, to ensure COVID safety, we will only be collecting at our office at 294 Valley Road, Middletown. You can’t miss the colorful collection bin in the parking lot for easy outdoor drop-off.”

Donations are collected and sorted by the Hogan Associates team, then distributed to the local charities accordingly. Adults and children in need then receive the gifts from the charities to help celebrate birthdays and other milestones all year long. The program focuses on new gifts and does not accept used items.

“This is an amazing program in terms of paying it forward,” said Kelly Lee, Executive Director of Lucy’s Hearth in a statement. “ The hundreds of gifts we receive really do make a difference in the community.”

“One of the beautiful things about Project ReGive is that no one is asked to go out and buy presents. We are simply distributing unwanted, unused gifts to those in the community that can really benefit from them. With especially difficult times right now, we know the families in need will appreciate the gifts more than ever,” said Hadfield.

So…did you receive a duplicate gift this year? It doesn’t fit right, or isn’t age appropriate? Consider donating instead of returning! Hogan Associates is accepting new and unused donations at 294 Valley Road, Middletown through January 16th. More information can be found at projectregive.org, or follow along @projectregive.

It doesn’t cost a thing to spread a little happiness.