Preservation Society to host virtual Holiday Wreath-Making workshops

Want something new for your front door this holiday season? The Preservation Society of Newport County’s annual Holiday Wreath-Making workshops will provide plenty of unique ideas, virtually.

Participants will connect via Zoom video conference call with Dan Christina, chief horticulturalist at Green Animals Topiary Garden in Portsmouth, who will offer instructions on how to create one-of-a-kind holiday wreaths using locally sourced materials.

Five workshops will be held Monday through Friday, Dec. 7-11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased at www.NewportMansions.org under “Plan A Visit” and “Buy Tickets & Memberships.”

Participants will be provided with a bag of wreath-making material that must be picked up on Friday, Dec. 4, at Green Animals, 380 Corys Lane, Portsmouth. It includes a variety of specialty greens from the topiary garden and other Preservation Society properties, as well as balsam fir, winterberry stems, incense cedar and golden arborvitae. Wreath-makers can add their own decorative materials if desired.

Everyone who purchases a ticket will receive an email on Friday, December 4, with login instructions for the Zoom wreath-making session of their choice.

Questions should be directed to Bridget Gallagher at ProgramRSVP@NewportMansions.org.

The Preservation Society of Newport County, Rhode Island, celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2020, is a nonprofit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. It is dedicated to preserving and interpreting the area’s historic architecture, landscapes, decorative arts and social history. Its 11 historic properties – seven of them National Historic Landmarks – span more than 250 years of American architectural and social development.