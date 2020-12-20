Providence, RI – The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) is giving the community a FREE holiday gift! PPAC House Organist Peter Edwin Krasinski has pre-recorded a holiday concert called “Holiday Magic on the Mighty Wurlitzer” for all to enjoy; this concert can be viewed via PPAC’s YouTube Channel at https://youtu.be/-xxjnbms4Ac .

Mr. Krasinski’s festive concert repertoire includes a winter holiday overture of beloved Christmas (“Deck The Halls”) and Hanukkah (“O Hanukkah, O Hanukkah”) songs and selections from The Nutcracker Suite. The concert will close with a rousing sing-along of holiday songs that you know and love, like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Jingle Bells,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas!” and more.



To view the lyrics for the sing-along portion of the concert, please visit ppacri.org/wurlitzer



Mr. Krasinski said, “We hope that this concert performed on the Mighty Wurlitzer will make ‘spirits bright’ and bring good cheer to others for the holiday season!”