Providence, RI – The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) is pleased to announce that WPRI 12’s The Rhode Show co-host Brendan Kirby will narrate “A Visit from St. Nicholas (‘Twas the Night Before Christmas)”. Kirby’s reading can be viewed via video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wl5kdmAaF00; this video is FREE to watch and is a special gift to the community from PPAC.



“Reading ‘’Twas the Night Before Christmas’ on the PPAC stage has become a holiday tradition in Providence, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to participate this year!” Kirby said. “We hope that it will bring joy and good cheer to the community. Looking ahead beyond the Holidays, I hope to someday return to the PPAC stage again in the future; preferably to join the cast of Riverdance.”



Since 2014, Brendan Kirby has been making Rhode Islanders laugh with his great sense of humor and comedic timing as a co-host on The Rhode Show. He is a lifelong Rhode Islander and a graduate of La Salle Academy and Rhode Island College, where he earned a degree in Communications.

Watch the video for FREE at ppacri.org