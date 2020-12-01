Power Outages | 32 customers without power across Newport County (Updating)

This story is being updated.

As of 6:06 am on Tuesday, there are 2,497 National Grid customers across Rhode Island without power. 32 out of 46,717 customers in Newport County are without power – including 1 in Middletown, 9 in Little Compton, 18 in Newport, and 4 in Portsmouth.

The estimated restoration for customers in Newport is 7 pm this evening. National Grid is still assessing condition in Little Compton, Middletown, and Portsmouth.

At the height of the storm on Monday, more than 5,100 customers on Aquidneck Island were without power.

As of 7:57 pm, 29,035 National Grid customers across Rhode Island are without power. In Newport County, 2,862 out of 46,717 customers are without power.

Newport has 1,552 customers without power, Middletown has 918, Portsmouth has 22, Tiverton has 146, Little Compton has 222, and Jamestown has 2.

Restoration is estimated for 7 pm in Middletown and Newport. National Grid is “assessing condition” in Jamestown, Little Compton, Portsmouth, and Tiverton.

According to National Grid’s website, they serve 14,923 customers in Newport, 9,276 in Portsmouth, and 8,363 customers in Middletown.

To see the power outage map and for more updates, visit https://outagemap.ri.nationalgridus.com/

As of 5:50 pm on Monday, 35,506 National Grid customers across Rhode Islander are without power. In Newport County, 3,139 out of 46,717 customers are without power.

Newport has 2,054 customers without power, while Middletown has 914, Portsmouth 21, Tiverton 30, Little Compton 118, and Jamestown 2 pm.

Restoration is estimated to be restored by 11 pm in Middletown and Newport. National Grid is still assessing conditions in Jamestown, Little Compton, Tiverton, and Portsmouth.

As of 4:25 pm on Monday, 4,549 National Grid customers (1,691 in Middletown, 2,857 in Newport, and 1 in Portsmouth) are without power across Aquidneck Island.

National Grid is assessing condition for the Portsmouth outage, while estimated restoration time in Newport and Middletown is 11 pm this evening.

Across Rhode Island, 31,976 customers are currently without power.

As of 3 pm on Monday, 11,155 total National Grid customers were without power across Rhode Island.

5,108 of those National Grid customers were without power on Aquidneck Island (3,418 in Newport, 1,690 in Middletown, 0 in Portsmouth).

Estimated restoration time is 5 pm for Middletown and Newport customers.

