Portsmouth Town Council to meet on Dec. 14, here’s what’s on the agenda

Portsmouth Town Council will host a regular town council meeting at 7 pm on December 14. Here’s what’s on the agenda for the meeting.
On December 14, 2020, the Portsmouth Town Council meeting at 7:00 PM will be live streamed on
the web and by phone dial-in using the Zoom remote meeting service. Please note that any displayed
documentation during the meeting will be visible through the web or mobile device but will not be
visible using the phone dial-in option.
To access the meeting by phone dial-in, please dial: 1-888-788-0099
Once prompted for the meeting ID, please dial: 996-8471-9966#
Once prompted for a participant ID, dial # again.
You will now be in the meeting.
While in the audio conference, to raise your hand to ask a question, dial *9 and the host will be
notified of your interest to ask a question. Dial *6 to mute and unmute yourself.
To access the meeting through the web using a computer or mobile device, go to the following
web link in any browser (i.e. Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox,
etc.) to run the Zoom app and view the meeting:
https://livestream.portsmouthri.com/towncouncil
Using your laptop or mobile device, you can raise your hand to ask a question, or pose the
question in the moderated Question and Answering chat window. The host will then be able
to respond to your raised hand or Q&A question.
7:00 PM – TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PORTSMOUTH TOWN HALL, 2200 EAST MAIN ROAD
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
SITTING AS THE PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL
1. Roll Call
PRESIDENT’S EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CONSENT AGENDA
Directions to view licensing applications: 1) Click on Viewpoint, 2) Click Records and then type in the record number which is listed on the agenda, 3) Click on the highlighted record to view the application
1. Bills
Documents:
SITTING AS THE BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS
1. Daily Liquor License, Class F1:
Island Park Preservation Society, 21 Beach Street, for a fundraiser at 706 Park Avenue,
January 1, 2021 from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm (#1879)
2. Holiday License – Annual, New:
Bottega Bocconi d/b/a Bottega Bocconi, 1965 East Main Road (#1862)
ADJOURN
MINUTES
8/24/20 Exec
9/14/20 Exec
9/21/20 Exec
10/13/20 Exec
11/23/20 Exec
TAX VOUCHERS
Request approval for Tax Vouchers #20201214-01 to #20201214-09. / M. Helfand
Documents:
TOWN ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
1. COVID Update 2. New Recreation Scheduling Program 3. Police Toy Drive 4. SNEP (Southeast New England Program) Update 5. DPW Collective Bargaining Agreement Update 6. Transfer Station Sticker Sale Procedures
RESIGNATIONS AND APPOINTMENTS
1.
Resignations:
a.
West Side Development Advisory Committee – K. Humphreys
Documents:
b.
Solid Waste And Recycling Committee – M. McGaw
Documents:
2.
Appointments:
a.
Economic Development Committee (7 Vacancies Including Youth Rep.)
Documents:
b.
Glen Manor House Authority (Re-Appt.) – B. Chase
Documents:
c.
West Side Development Advisory Committee (Re-Appt.) – R. Andrews
Documents:
d.
West Side Development Advisory Committee (Re-Appt.) – M. Thayer
Documents:
e.
Design Review Board (Re-Appt.) – F. Munro
Documents:
f.
Juvenile Hearing Board (Re-Appt.) – P. Kelly
Documents:
OLD BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)
1.
MONTHLY FINANCE REPORT. / L. Mills (5)
Documents:
2.
Proposed Amendment To Chapter 405 Of The Zoning Ordinance To Include A Solar Ordinance. / K. Aguiar (10) (Fm. 11/23/20)
Documents:
NEW BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)
1.
Melville Park Committee Grant Application Request/ E. Rizy (5)
Documents:
2.
Resolution In Support Of Earth Day 2021 Celebration, Aquidneck Island Earth Week. / S. Poirier, Spark Strategic Science Communications (5)
Documents:
3.
Proposed FY 2021-22 Budget Time Line. / R. Rainer (10)
Documents:
4.
State Legislative Priorities – Procedure And Time Table. / L. Ujifusa (5)
Documents:
5.
New Town Council Rules And Procedures Regarding Council Member Behavior, Actions And Following The Town Charter. / K. Hamilton (10)
Documents:
6.
Assignment Of Town Council Liaisons To Town Committees. / K. Aguiar (5)
Documents:
CORRESPONDENCE
1.
Monthly RIRRC Report. / R. Antaya
Documents:
2.
Thank You Letter From The Melville Park Committee To The Public Works Department. / E. Rizy
Documents:
3.
Portsmouth Water And Fire District Quarterly Financials. / N. J. Larsen, Senior Accountant
Documents:
4.
Rhode Island Government Register Public Notice Of Proposed Rule Making. / J. Boyd, CRMC
Documents:
5.
Award Of Financial Reporting Achievement. / Government Finance Officers Association
Documents:
FUTURE MEETINGS
Dec 28 7:00 PM -Town Council Meeting
Jan 11 7:00 PM -Town Council Meeting
Jan 25 7:00 PM -Town Council Meeting
Feb 08 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting
ADJOURN
The public is welcome to any meeting of the Town’s boards or its committees. If communication
assistance (readers/interpreters/captions) is needed or any other accommodation to ensure equal
participation, please contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 683-2101 at least (3) business days prior to
