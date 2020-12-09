Portsmouth Town Council to meet on Dec. 14, here’s what’s on the agenda

Portsmouth Town Council will host a regular town council meeting at 7 pm on December 14. Here’s what’s on the agenda for the meeting.

PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL MEETINGDECEMBER 14, 2020AGENDA

On December 14, 2020, the Portsmouth Town Council meeting at 7:00 PM will be live streamed on

the web and by phone dial-in using the Zoom remote meeting service. Please note that any displayed

documentation during the meeting will be visible through the web or mobile device but will not be

visible using the phone dial-in option.

To access the meeting by phone dial-in, please dial: 1-888-788-0099

Once prompted for the meeting ID, please dial: 996-8471-9966#

Once prompted for a participant ID, dial # again.

You will now be in the meeting.

While in the audio conference, to raise your hand to ask a question, dial *9 and the host will be

notified of your interest to ask a question. Dial *6 to mute and unmute yourself.



To access the meeting through the web using a computer or mobile device, go to the following

web link in any browser (i.e. Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox,

etc.) to run the Zoom app and view the meeting:

https://livestream.portsmouthri.com/towncouncil

Using your laptop or mobile device, you can raise your hand to ask a question, or pose the

question in the moderated Question and Answering chat window. The host will then be able

to respond to your raised hand or Q&A question.

- Advertisement -

7:00 PM – TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PORTSMOUTH TOWN HALL, 2200 EAST MAIN ROAD

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

SITTING AS THE PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL

1. Roll Call

PRESIDENT’S EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CONSENT AGENDA

Directions to view licensing applications: 1) Click on Viewpoint, 2) Click Records and then type in the record number which is listed on the agenda, 3) Click on the highlighted record to view the application

1. Bills

Documents:

SITTING AS THE BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

Directions to view licensing applications: 1) Click on Viewpoint, 2) Click Records and then type in the

record number which is listed on the agenda, 3) Click on the highlighted record to view the application

1. Daily Liquor License, Class F1:

Island Park Preservation Society, 21 Beach Street, for a fundraiser at 706 Park Avenue,

January 1, 2021 from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm (#1879)

2. Holiday License – Annual, New:

Bottega Bocconi d/b/a Bottega Bocconi, 1965 East Main Road (#1862)

ADJOURN

MINUTES

8/24/20 Exec

9/14/20 Exec

9/21/20 Exec

10/13/20 Exec

11/23/20 Exec

TAX VOUCHERS

Request approval for Tax Vouchers #20201214-01 to #20201214-09. / M. Helfand

Documents:

TOWN ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

1. COVID Update 2. New Recreation Scheduling Program 3. Police Toy Drive 4. SNEP (Southeast New England Program) Update 5. DPW Collective Bargaining Agreement Update 6. Transfer Station Sticker Sale Procedures

RESIGNATIONS AND APPOINTMENTS

1.

Resignations:

a.

West Side Development Advisory Committee – K. Humphreys

Documents:

b.

Solid Waste And Recycling Committee – M. McGaw

Documents:

2.

Appointments:

a.

Economic Development Committee (7 Vacancies Including Youth Rep.)

Documents:

b.

Glen Manor House Authority (Re-Appt.) – B. Chase

Documents:

c.

West Side Development Advisory Committee (Re-Appt.) – R. Andrews

Documents:

d.

West Side Development Advisory Committee (Re-Appt.) – M. Thayer

Documents:

e.

Design Review Board (Re-Appt.) – F. Munro

Documents:

f.

Juvenile Hearing Board (Re-Appt.) – P. Kelly

Documents:

OLD BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)

1.

MONTHLY FINANCE REPORT. / L. Mills (5)

Documents:

2.

Proposed Amendment To Chapter 405 Of The Zoning Ordinance To Include A Solar Ordinance. / K. Aguiar (10) (Fm. 11/23/20)

Documents:

NEW BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)

1.

Melville Park Committee Grant Application Request/ E. Rizy (5)

Documents:

2.

Resolution In Support Of Earth Day 2021 Celebration, Aquidneck Island Earth Week. / S. Poirier, Spark Strategic Science Communications (5)

Documents:

3.

Proposed FY 2021-22 Budget Time Line. / R. Rainer (10)

Documents:

4.

State Legislative Priorities – Procedure And Time Table. / L. Ujifusa (5)

Documents:

5.

New Town Council Rules And Procedures Regarding Council Member Behavior, Actions And Following The Town Charter. / K. Hamilton (10)

Documents:

6.

Assignment Of Town Council Liaisons To Town Committees. / K. Aguiar (5)

Documents:

CORRESPONDENCE

1.

Monthly RIRRC Report. / R. Antaya

Documents:

2.

Thank You Letter From The Melville Park Committee To The Public Works Department. / E. Rizy

Documents:

3.

Portsmouth Water And Fire District Quarterly Financials. / N. J. Larsen, Senior Accountant

Documents:

4.

Rhode Island Government Register Public Notice Of Proposed Rule Making. / J. Boyd, CRMC

Documents:

5.

Award Of Financial Reporting Achievement. / Government Finance Officers Association

Documents:

FUTURE MEETINGS

Dec 28 7:00 PM -Town Council Meeting

Jan 11 7:00 PM -Town Council Meeting

Jan 25 7:00 PM -Town Council Meeting

Feb 08 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting

ADJOURN

The public is welcome to any meeting of the Town’s boards or its committees. If communication

assistance (readers/interpreters/captions) is needed or any other accommodation to ensure equal

participation, please contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 683-2101 at least (3) business days prior to

the meeting. POSTED 12/9/20