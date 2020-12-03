Peacock Alley House in Bristol sells for $1.1 million

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 169 Hope Street in Bristol for $1,100,000.

The waterfront home is situated on the storage and launch site of America’s Cup racing boats built across the street at the Herreshoff Museum. The seller was represented by Kim Holland, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. Teri Degan of Teri Degan Real Estate and Consulting represented the buyer.

According to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, the house was named Peacock Alley House due to the colorful nature of the passing by Herreshoff America’s Cup racing boats. Long and vibrant, the yachts fanned out over the harbor edge of Hope Street emulating peacock feathers. Quite the spectacle, the unique site attracted people from all of New England.

According to data available from Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 169 Hope Street is the sixth-highest single-family sale in Bristol this year.

With panoramic views and access to Narragansett Bay in the quintessential New England town of Bristol, Rhode Island, this custom built four bedroom and three bathroom multi-level home is designed to capture the views and magnificent sunsets.

“A perfect seaside home to enjoy dining on the west facing deck, coffee on the bedroom deck, sitting on the shoreline beach, kayaking in the harbor, or riding a bike through town and to the East Bay Bike Path,” Kim Holland says about the home. “Downtown Bristol is a beautifully preserved historic blend of a waterfront lifestyle in a quaint New England town.”