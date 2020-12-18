Day 2 of the Prada America’s Cup World Series Auckland saw two gripping races between New York Yacht Club American Magic, the U.S. Challenger for the 36th America’s Cup, and Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team, the Challenger of Record.

Both races featured hotly contested pre-starts, penalties, tacking duels, and unpredictable maneuvers. In the 10-15 knots of breeze present on Course C throughout the day, the two teams appeared closely matched in terms of speed and execution.

Luna Rossa took the win in Race 5 by a margin of 12 seconds, with American Magic bouncing back with a 30-second win in Race 7.

