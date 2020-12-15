Parking Ban in effect in Newport beginning 9 pm on Wednesday

Due to the impending winter storm, the City of Newport has announced that a Parking Ban will be in place beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, until 5 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Any motor vehicles parked on the following streets one-half hour after the parking ban begins may be subject to tow:

Annandale Road; Bellevue Avenue from Kay Street to Bowery Street; Bedlow Avenue; Bliss Road; Broadway; Coggeshall Avenue; East Bowery Street; Farewell Street; Friendship Street; Gibbs Avenue; Gould Street; Kay Street; Powell Avenue; Spring Street; Summer Street; Thames Street; Third Street; Warner Street; Washington Street; Washington Square; West Marlboro Street; West Narragansett Avenue; William Street; and Van Zandt Avenue from J.T. Connell Memorial Road East to Malbone Road.

In order to help further facilitate the City’s snow removal efforts, the City of Newport is uring residents to take advantage of free parking at the Gateway Visitor’s Center, Mary Street, and Easton’s Beach parking lots lots during the storm. Alternatively, residents may also consider requesting the use of a neighbor’s driveway to secure off street parking to keep vehicles off the roadways.

The City of Newport writes ina press release that not only does getting your car off the street help protect it from damage, but it also allows the City’s snow plows to operate more efficiently.

Once the storm passes, residents and business owners are reminded to shovel any sidewalks adjacent to their property within four hours of the storm’s conclusion.

Newport was designed to be a walkable city and keeping clear paths for pedestrians after it snows is a responsibility that all property owners share – especially during the pandemic as we do our best to provide opportunities to walk outdoors for exercise and to support our local businesses.

Further information about the City’s snow removal process can be found on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/Snow

In accordance with city code: Property owners and/or occupants of buildings where sidewalks are present are required to clear snow from the sidewalks per the established city ordinances as follows:

9.08.110. Snow removal.

No owner, occupant or other person having the care of any building or lot of land bordering on any street, square or public place in the city, where there is a sidewalk, shall fail, within five hours of daylight, after the ceasing to fall of any snow, to cause the same to be removed from the sidewalk adjoining such building or lot, and in all streets where there is no curbstone set, a pathway, at least four feet wide, shall be made on and along the sidewalk aforesaid for the convenience of pedestrians.

9.08.120. Ice removal.

Whenever any sidewalk, or any part thereof, adjoining any building or lot of land on any street is encumbered with ice, no owner, occupant or other person having the care of such building or lot shall fail to cause such sidewalks to be made safe and convenient, by removing the ice therefrom or by covering the same with sand or ashes within four hours during the daytime.