This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Wendy Rydberg, 55, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on December 26, 2020, after a long illness at Newport Hospital. She was the wife of the late Daniel Rydberg, Sr. Born in Newport on October 6, 1965, she was the daughter of the late Bruce Mumford and the late Mary Ellen (Kelly) Glanvill.

Wendy is survived by her children; Jennifer (Coble) Pepler of Hope Valley, Cody Williams of Newport, Trevor Williams of Newport and Daniel Rydberg Jr. of Hope Valley and her stepdaughters; Cassidy (Rydberg) Trickey of Massachusetts and Christa Rydberg of New Hampshire. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Elana and James, whom she adored; her stepfather Pete Glanvill of New York; her sister Kelly Glanvill of Georgia; and a niece Angelica DeMello of Massachusetts. She was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Mumford.

Wendy worked as a service advisor in several local car dealerships for many years and then at Cay Electronics. She loved cars, especially Fords. She was an avid Nascar and drag racing fan. She was a Boston Bruins fan and attended many Providence Bruins games. She was an avid dog lover who loved her pets like children. She spent many years fostering for Save A Lab Rescue. She enjoyed attending concerts, Nascar events, taking roadtrips, camping, and spending time with her family.

Funeral services will be private. A celebration of Wendy’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Save A Lab, your local animal shelter, the RI Community Food Bank, or your local homeless shelter/organization.