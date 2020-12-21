This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Sylvia Mulligan, 85, of Newport, Rhode Island, a US Navy Veteran, Salve Regina Graduate and member of Park Holm Sr. Ctr. passed away on December 19, 2020, at Royal Middletown.

Sylvia was born in Denver, CO to the late Richard Luby and Nora Plaskett.

Sylvia is survived by her children, Carl Mulligan of Warwick, James Mulligan of Newport, Dottie Mulligan of Kindred FL, Phyllis Mulligan of Newport, and Beverly St. Angelo of Attleboro, MA. She also leaves six grandchildren: Nichelle, Michael, Alex, Tyler, Eddie and Adrionna.

She was preceded in death by her son Frank Mulligan and grandson David Mulligan.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bristol Veterans Home, 480 Metacom Ave, Bristol, RI 02809.