Obituary | Robert W. Nass

Robert W. Nass, 92, a lifelong resident of Newport RI passed away peacefully on December 12, 2020. Robert was the husband of the late Barbara A. (Whitford) Nass who recently passed this November 2020. They were married 67 years.

Born in Newport, Rhode Island September 14, 1928, he was the son of Rudolph W. and Anna (Fleming) Nass.

Robert is survived by his son Robert W. Nass Jr. of Middletown, his daughter Elizabeth A. Nass of Portsmouth, daughter Susan M. Calhoun and son in law Scott Calhoun of Waco, TX. He was the grandfather to James R. Nass of Portsmouth, J. Luke Calhoun of Austin, TX, and Veronica M. Jackson along with her husband Cameron of Allen, TX.

Robert’s sisters include the late Frances Simmons, Barbara Sullivan, Marian Kuykendall and the late Mildred Nass.

Robert is a graduate of Rogers High School (1946), RCA Electronics Institute and Delehanty Institutes.

Robert was a World War 11 veteran and served on heavy cruisers USS Macon, USS Oregon City, and the USS Rochester as morse code translator. He owned Bob Nass Television Sales and Services on Memorial Blvd in the 60s. Later he finished his career with Raytheon Submarine Division as Electronic Purchasing Specialist.

Memberships include past member of the Newport and Middletown Rotary Clubs; Newport Lions Club; Newport County Chamber of Commerce. For decades he was an active member of St. Mary’s Church of Newport. In Bob’s earlier years he excelled in his favorite pastimes of ping pong, horseshoes, bocce, bowling, tennis and photography. He was well read, could do any crossword puzzle, and played the organ by ear. Favorite listening music was Puccini, Pavarotti, and big band 40’s music.

Robert was a true gentleman, keen to the needs of others and had a great wit.

A private burial will take place for family.

The family is grateful for the exceptional care received at John Clarke Nursing Center, Hope Health Hospice and Newport Hospital. Donations in his memory, if wished to Portsmouth Public Library, 2658 E Main Road, Portsmouth 02871.

