Regina Slezak of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away at home on Friday, December 11, 2020. She was 76. She led an active life prior to being diagnosed with cancer in the beginning of 2020. She fought a long hard battle. Regina was born in Teaneck, NJ at Holy Name Hospital to George and Mary (Miklosko) Slezak.

After graduating from Trenton State College with a BA in Elementary Education, she taught second grade and obtained a Master of Science in Remedial Reading from New York University. She continued her education and received her Masters in Library Science from Columbia University while working in its medical library. Following that, she became the children’s librarian in the public library of Ridgewood , NJ.

In the mid 1970’s she moved to Perth, Australia where she taught Library Science at Western Australia Institute of Technology. She then moved to Sydney, where she helped with the development of the public library system. When she returned to the United States, she settled in East Providence, RI where she was employed as a coordinator of the East Providence library. She then worked as the director of the Fall River Library. Ultimately, she moved to Middletown when she accepted the position as the director of the Newport Library, working there until she retired.

Regina was active in the community. She volunteered weekly to read to patients at St. Clare – Newport and as a greeter at the Secret Garden Tours. She was a past Board member of the Salvation Army and the Edward King House Senior Center. Regina was also an active member of the Newport Rotary Club and the Portsmouth Town Howler’s Square Dance Club. She adopted elderly dogs and lovingly cared for them. She enjoyed cooking and was an avid baker, especially of Christmas cookies. Regina belonged to several book clubs and enjoyed her walking group.

Regina is survived by her sisters Joanne Harley (Rick) of Rhode Island, Ellen Ciuzio (Jay) of New Jersey, brother George Slezak (Tina) of New York as well as her loving nieces and nephews and her canine buddy Sophia.

The family offers many thanks to the Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice nurses and all her caregivers. Due to Covid restrictions, services will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Portsmouth, RI in the spring. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite local charity would be appreciated.