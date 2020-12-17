Obituary | Pauline J. Finnegan

This obituary originally appeared here on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mrs. Pauline Finnegan, age 89, of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, passed away on December 12, 2020.

Pauline was born in Fall River, MA to George and Jane Sicard. Pauline married Joseph Finnegan, also of Fall River, MA on January 9, 1954 in Fall River.

Pauline was a graduate of St. Anne’s School of Nursing. She most enjoyed geriatrics and was Director of Nurses at the Fall River Nursing Home.

She enjoyed sewing, knitting and was an avid reader. Pauline loved living on the Sakonnet River and being able to watch the sunrise every morning. She had a special love for her furbabies Lily and Tasha.

Pauline is survived by her children, Joseph Finnegan, Jr. and his wife Susan, Louise Benner and her husband Alan, Carolyn Bowman, and Anne Finnegan and her husband, Kim. She will also be missed by her 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Finnegan, Sr., and her parents, George and Jane Sicard, and hr sister, Eileen.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Pauline’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org