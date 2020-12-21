This obituary originally appeared here on Memorial Funeral Home.

Patricia M. Lauder, 82, of Tiverton, RI, passed away on December 15, 2020. Patricia was born in Bronx, NY to the late Thomas Tulley and Mae Gilbert. Patricia was the wife to Fred Lauder Sr. for 20 years.

In addition to being a loving wife and devoted mother, she was employed at Southern New England Telephone Company for Many Years. Patricia attended nursing school for a year and after retiring she spent time volunterring in a NICU and at Newport COunty VNA Hospice Care. She enjoyed trabel abroad with family, quilting, crafting, a challenging game of cribbage and gardening. She attended Portsmouth Evangelical Friends Church and had a devoted Faith.

Patricia is survived by her husband Rick Lauder Sr., sons Alan Beeber of Billerica, MA, Timothy Beeber of Ansonia, CT, her stepchildren Frederick F. Lauder Jr. of St. Lucie, FL, and Suzanne B. Tingley of North Kingston, RI. Also her grandchildren Dylan, Erin, Colin, Shauna, Fred, Jessica, Sophia, Christopher, nephew Thomas and niece Cathy.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Elain Carnahan.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 23rd, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Portsmouth Evangelical Friends Church, 11 Middle Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, in the church.

Burial will follow at Portsmouth Evangelical Friends Cemetery.