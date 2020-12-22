This obituary originally appeared here on Memorial Funeral Home.

Noah Patrick Brisson died on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Noah was born in 1977 in Marlton, NJ. He grew up in Phillipsburg, NJ, where he graduated from Phillipsburg High School in 1996. He received a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts with a concentration in design, photography, and experimental music from Alfred University in 2000. Along with his love of art, he loved nature and playing sports, especially soccer and cycling. After graduating from college, he lived in a number of places, including San Francisco, CA, Albuquerque, NM, and Denver, CO. He settled in Rhode Island, living in Newport and finally settling in North Kingstown. In 2010, Noah married Candace Bohensky Stevenson, whom was the love of his life, his ‘density’. He adored being a dad to his daughter, Mia Stevenson, his son, Eamon, and his daughter, Azalea. Noah worked for many years at the Newport Tent Company. He also started Gateless Design, a graphic and website design business, and enjoyed creating and posting satirical political cartoons in his free time. Noah really loved working on projects in his yard and garden and loved the idea of a self-sufficient homestead. He was an intellect, artist, musician, self-proclaimed ‘coffee connoisseur’, and lover of baked goods. All baked goods, he didn’t discriminate. His sense of humor was one of a kind, just like him. He was an idea man, always happy and willing to do whatever was needed to grease the gears of any project. Noahs warm bear hugs could make any worries go away.

Noah is survived by his wife, Candace Brisson, and their three children, Mia Stevenson, Eamon Brisson, and Azalea Brisson of North Kingstown; his parents, Emil and Pat Brisson of Phillipsburg, NJ. He also leaves his brothers Gabriel and his wife Vanessa and their daughters (Abigail and Madeline) of Livermore, CA; Benjamin and his wife Michelle and their daughters (Pender and Baxley) of Branchburg, NJ; and Zachary ‘Attach’ of Napa, CA.

Noah is also survived by his father and mother-in-law, William and Lisette Bohensky of Portsmouth.

Noah was a caring, loving, husband and father and a devoted son and brother. He was smart, funny, hard-working, talented and above all kind. His family was the focus of his life. He loved them with his heart and soul. He will be deeply missed forever.

Services will be private. Donations in Noah’s memory may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of New England, 650 Suffolk St, # 405, Lowell, MA 01854.