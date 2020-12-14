Obituary | Mary Baker

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Middletown Resident Maureen Baker Dies at 88

Mary Grace (Maureen) Baker (nee Moloney) passed away peacefully in her sleep early in the morning of November 2nd, 2020 at the John Clarke Nursing Center, bidding a graceful farewell to a life well lived and to her loving husband of 64 years, James (Jim) Baker.

A longtime resident of Cambridge, MA, Maureen was born in 1932 in Boston, MA to the late T. Alfred and Margaret Moloney. She earned a four-year teaching degree from Boston State Teachers College, then spent the next 50 years in the classroom, mainly teaching her favorite age-group of kindergarten. Maureen and Jim lived in Cambridge until 2017, when they moved to Middletown, RI to be near their daughter and her husband, Emily and John Black.

It was as a teacher that Maureen left her greatest mark on the world. A parent of seven children herself, she was revered by the parents of the children she taught, adored by the children themselves, and admired by fellow teachers.

Maureen will be missed deeply by her husband Jim Baker, and by her children and their spouses: TJ and Eva Baker, Emily and John Black, Paul Baker, Christopher and Nancy Baker, Amy Baker and Skip Pile, Annie Baker Atwood, George Atwood, and Nathaniel and Heidi Baker, as well as by her 9 living grandchildren.

The family expresses its gratitude to the John Clarke Nursing Center in Middletown for their care of Maureen in her last years and plans to hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. For online condolences, please visit https://everloved.com/life-of/mary-baker/ and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Maureen’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.