Obituary | Marilyn Morrissey Hayes

This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Marilyn Morrissey Hayes, age, 100, died on December 6, 2020 at the St. Clare Home in Newport, RI. She was the daughter of the late Frederick Morrissey and Elizabeth Tilley Peckham Morrissey. She was the wife of the late Patrick O’N. Hayes to whom she was married for 58 years.

Marilyn grew up in Newport on the Point. She always considered herself to be a “Point Hummer”. She was proud of being a direct descendant of Francis Cooke who came to New England on the Mayflower. Marilyn graduated from Rogers High School in 1937 and began her working career as a secretary at the Johns Stevens Shop on Thames Street with the stone cutter, John Howard Benson. At the onset of World War II, Marilyn enlisted in the US Marine Corps and was ever proud of the fact that she was a Marine. She trained at Camp LeJeune and graduated first in her class of 175 women. In addition, Marilyn received the Bulldog award indicative of high standing in scholarship and aptitude during her recruit training. On her 100th birthday this past June, the Marine Corps presented her with a Proclamation to recognize the occasion. She exemplified her Marine values throughout her life as a strong spirited woman. Marilyn was assigned to the motor pool during her service while stationed at Quantico in Virginia. Throughout the war, she corresponded with Patrick, her best friend and the love of her life. He was stationed in France at the time. They married and raised five children at 565 Spring Street in Newport.

Marilyn is survived by her sons, Patrick (Mary Clark), Michael (Mary Jenkins), Peter (Sheila Crowley) and daughter in law, Connie Colton Hayes. Her husband Patrick, son, Christopher and daughter, Ellen, predeceased her. Mimi was a proud grandmother to 9 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Cynthia, Lily, Chip, Patrick , Everett, Max, Nory and Claire and 10 great grandchildren. She held a special place and memory in her heart for each of them. In addition, she had fond memories of her cousin and close friend Kenny Grinnell. Marilyn especially loved her gardens, her birds, Sachuest Point, Fort Adams, Ocean Drive, annual trips to Bermuda and her many summers at Hazards Beach. She was a faithful member of Emmanuel Church while remaining committed to raising her children in the Catholic faith. She was also an honorary member of the Newport Country Club. Marilyn will be remembered for her love and kindness to everyone she met and welcomed into her home during her long life.

Her family is especially grateful for the wonderful and thoughtful care she received at the St. Clare Home during her last years. In her memory, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St Clare-Newport, 309 Spring Street, Newport, RI 02840. There will be no calling hours. Due to Covid 19, her funeral and burial will be private.