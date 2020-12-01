Obituary | Marie Frances Dobbin

This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Marie Frances Dobbin passed away peacefully on Friday November 27, 2020. She was born on Staten Island on August 5,1925 to the late William and Agnes (Doody) Kuehn. She is predeceased by her brother Blair Kuehn and sister Betty Mellifont.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 73 years, William Joseph Dobbin of Portsmouth and her children William P. Dobbin of Boston, MA, James M.(Lori) Dobbin of Newport, RI, Pamela (John) Purvis of Middletown, RI and Debra (Jay) Tully of East Falmouth, MA. Marie, affectionately referred to as “Mimi” by her family, also leaves eight grandchildren, Brendan Dobbin, Kerryn Dobbin, Matthew Dobbin, Katie (Ty) Chapman, Teddy (Hannah) Dobbin, Sean (Amanda) Tully, Kevin (Katie-Lee) Tully, Brian Tully and two great grandchildren, Lauren Tully and Jamison Chapman.

Marie and Bill’s love story started at a chance encounter at a skating rink in Queens, NY and continued through letters exchanged throughout WWII. Married in 1947 they started a family and began their life as parents on Long Island. They soon moved to Connecticut and settled down to raise their family. Marie was an experienced travel agent, and this allowed them to travel the globe. Her favorite city was Paris, the City of Lights. Always the avid shopper, Marie loved a bargain and any fashion or jewelry that sparkled made her smile. She was a proud New Yorker to the core and most of all, her family was the true treasure of her life. She always had a special affection for Winnie the Pooh and she used to quote him saying, “If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.”

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI at 10:00 AM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.