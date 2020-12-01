Obituary | Leon Merle Provost

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Leon Merle Provost, age 63 of Newport, RI passed away unexpectedly November 14, 2020.Leon was born in Wurzburg Germany and loved the ocean and all kinds of ships and sailboats. He was just a few months old when he encountered his first trans Atlantic cruise from Germany to America. His second trans Atlantic crossing happened when he was 5 onboard the Dutch liner Maasdam which resulted in an underwater wreck in thick fog in the mouth of the Weser River in Germany. This must have lead to his fascination with the Titanic which he made several models.Leon was the beloved brother of Roy Provost and Rosel Provost.Leon leaves two aunts Elsa and Ida of Germany and several cousins.Leon is preceded in death by his parents Merle and Rosel Provost and one infant brother.Funeral Services were private.