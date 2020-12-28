This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.
“She’s got a smile that it seems to me
Reminds me of childhood memories
Where everything
Was as fresh as the bright blue sky
Now and then when I see her face
She takes me away to that special place
And if I’d stare too long
I’d probably break down and cry”
Kelly Sylvia, 43, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on December 20, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
Kelly was born January 25, 1977, in Fall River, MA, to Charles and Robin Soares.
Kelly loved to travel and listen to her favorite music, especially Guns N’ Roses. One of her favorite places to be was at the beach on a full moon, enjoying a drink and the cool ocean air. You better believe that if there is a bonfire in heaven she is definitely there, and probably started it.
She was always up for an adventure and would often be seen heading to one in her Jeep Wrangler, with the top down. Her smile was contagious, and she would do anything for the people she loved. Kelly was a fighter, andmany will tell you, she is the strongest person they have ever known.
Kelly is survived by her children, Justin and Jacob Sylvia who she was incredibly proud of, her parents, Charles and Robin Soares who created this amazing human, and her sister Holly Soares, her partner in crime. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins and people who loved and cared for her.
Funeral Services and burial will be private. A celebration of life will take place at South Shore Beach, date & time
TBD, ISHBY.
Support Locally Owned, Independent Journalism
What’s Up Newp exists to keep you informed about what’s happening locally. And we believe that through this important work, we also strengthen our community and our democracy.
Throughout this year that has been full of crises, our business revenue took a hit as MANY other businesses have. But, we remain committed to our mission of providing news, information, and journalism to Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.
In 2020, we’ve published more than 3,576 stories (many of the stories you can’t and haven’t found anywhere else), hosted more than 100 live video conversations with newsmakers, and have been there for you, and our community, every single hour, day, week, and month of this challenging year.
We are deeply committed to investing back into our community and to using our platform to highlight all that we can that’s happening in our community.
But we can’t do any of this without you.
If What’s Up Newp has provided you with at least $5 worth of knowledge, information, and/or entertainment this year, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter. Reader support is what truly makes what we do possible.