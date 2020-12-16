Obituary | Katelin Rose Pimental

This obituary originally appeared here on Memorial Funeral Home.

Katelin Pimental, 19, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away tragically, on December 12, 2020.

Katelin was born July 4, 2001 in Newport, RI, to Christopher Pimental and Jean Rosa.

Katelin graduated from Middletown High School in 2019.

Kate was a beautiful and loving soul who loved life and touched the hearts of every person she knew. She radiated positivity and expressed herself creatively through her resin jewelry and rear-view mirror sunset photos. Kate loved photography, music, and her dearest friends. She had the kindest heart and was full of compassion. She loved the Ocean Drive, nature and all animals. She was considered a dear friend to many.

Katelin is survived by her parents, Christopher Pimental and Jean Rosa, both of Middletown, RI, and her siblings, Joshua Pimental, Madison Pimental and Alexis Cortorreal. She is also survived by her grandparents, “Grammie” Judy Rosa Ramos, “Poppy” Bob Ramos, Henry Biastre and Carol Turner, and several aunts and uncles.

Katelin also leaves many loving family members of the Rosa, Ramos, Reynolds and Pimental families.

She is preceded in death by her great grandparents George and “Nana” Doris Rosa and Jack Pimental.

Kate, you are free as a bird now. No Rain, No Flowers.

Private Calling hours will be held on Surday December 19, 2020, from 9:30- 10:00am at Jesus Savior Church in Newport.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be immediatey following at 10:00 am in Church.

Due to COVID19 restrictions, attendance is by invitation only. Her calling hours and funeral Mass will be Live -Stream broadcasted. Click on the attached link, https://my.gather.app/remember/katelin-pimental. To view the services.