Obituary | Justine M. Wesner

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Justine M. Wesner, 77, of Portsmouth, RI passed away on Tuesday, December 1st.Justine was born in New York, NY to Edmund Iwaszczuk and Helen (Polkosnik) Iwaszczuk. She grew up in New York City and New Jersey and worked as a young woman at the Picatinny Arsenal. Upon her marriage she soon settled in Portsmouth, RI where she spent her life dedicated to her family. Justine was always active with her kids activities. She also spent many hours expressing her artistic talents with pottery and watercolors.Justine is survived by three sons David Wesner of Newport, Andrew Wesner of Middletown, and Nick Wesner of Phoenix, AZ, her brother Thomas Iwaszczuk of Topsail Island, NC and a grandson Ezekiel.A memorial service will be held at a later date, anticipated to be early spring 2021.