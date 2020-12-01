Obituary | George Carl Reuther

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

George Carl Reuther, 83, of Tiverton, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born in Queens, NY, and was the son of the late George and Kathleen Reuther.

George married the love of his life, the late Emma Jane (McLoughlin) and they were married for 50 years prior to her death in 2013. He served as a volunteer Firefighter with his father and brother at the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire House #4, where he drove the ladder truck. George attended Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy in Long Island, NY and went on to graduate from St. John’s University in Queens, NY before commissioning into the United States Navy in 1962. George was very active with the Tiverton Rotary Club and served as their President during the planning and execution of the Battle of Rhode Island Bicentennial reenactments and parades. He also enjoyed spending his summers sailing around Narragansett Bay and the Islands.

After retiring from Raytheon in 1993, he and his wife spent much of their time with family and enjoyed traveling. They especially enjoyed exploring their heritage in Ireland and in 1995 George obtained dual citizenship with Ireland.

George is survived by his sister Mary Reuther, his daughter, Jane Bresko and her husband Christopher, and his son, George “Chip” Reuther. He also leaves behind his five beloved grandchildren, Kathleen and Elizabeth Bresko and Emilie, Erik and Owen Reuther. He was predeceased by his daughter, Kathleen Marie and his brother, Eugene Reuther.

George had a love for life and was well known for his great character, his giving spirit, and his wonderful humor. His deep love for his family and friends came across in everything that he did. Simply put, George was a great man. We were all so lucky to have him in our lives and we will miss him forever.

Services will be held at a later date due to the current COVID Pause.