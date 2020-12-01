Obituary | Garrett M. Loftus

This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Garrett M. Loftus passed away with his family by his side, on Friday, November 27th, 2020 after a four-year battle with skin cancer. He was 63 years old. Garrett was the son of the late George W. and Alice (Caron) Loftus.

A lifelong Newporter, he was a 1975 graduate of Rogers High School and went on to a career, beginning at the Newport Electric Corporation and later National Grid, where he worked as a System Operator and Supervisor for the past thirty-six years.

Garrett’s memberships include the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Dennis Collins Division 1, Newport where he served on various committees and was a founding member of the AOH Cigar Club. They were successful in raising money through this club that was used to contribute to the AOH Scholarship Fund and Building fund. He was also a member of Gooseberry Beach, in Newport and Wanumetonomy Golf Course in Middletown.

An avid lover of football, Garrett played while at Rogers. He enjoyed many years coaching for Newport and Middletown Pop Warner Leagues and coached football at Rogers High School and Salve Regina University, as well.

Garrett was generous with his time, volunteering to help with building construction and repairs at the Boys and Girls Club Camp, Hibernian Hall and for 5th Ward Little League.

He leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Kathleen (Toracinta) Loftus, as well as his son Andrew Loftus and wife Emily (Jenkins) and his daughter Meg (Loftus) Brennan and husband Raleigh. He was predeceased by his son Patrick, in 2014.

Garrett, better known as Pop, also leaves behind five beloved grandchildren, Leo, Benjamin and Serafina Loftus and Jameson and Jane Brennan, all of Newport.

His four siblings, Christine (Loftus) Ferreira and husband Mario, Sharon (Loftus) Oxx and husband Robert, Theresa (Loftus) Dickinson and husband Andrew, George Loftus and wife Laura (Malone) are also left behind. In addition, Garrett also leaves his in-laws, cousins and many nieces and nephews.

Garrett had a love of life and was well known for his giving spirit, his wonderful humor and great character. His deep love of family and friends came across in everything he did. He was a role model with a strong work ethic and someone you could count on for anything. If ever in need, he’d be the first at your door. Simply put, Garrett was a great man. We were all so lucky to have him in our lives we will miss him forever.

Services will be held after the two-week COVID Pause.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ancient Order of Hibernians Building Fund, 2 Wellington Ave. Newport, RI or to the Boys and Girls Club of Newport, 95 Church St. Newport, RI 02840.