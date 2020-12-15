Obituary | Frances M. Maraziti

This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Frances M. Maraziti, 88 of Middletown, RI died Sunday, December 13th at home after a short illness. She was the wife of the late Richard M. Maraziti.

Born in Salem, MA Fran was the daughter of the late Bertha (Collins) and James Gallant. She was a 1950 graduate of Salem High School. She married in 1951 and shortly after relocated to Rhode Island.

Fran was a homemaker when her children were growing up and then started a career with Viking Tours of Newport where she held several different jobs working first as a tour guide, then in the corporate office and ending her career working for Viking Boat tours. Her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons Bill Maraziti, Jim (Roxanne) Maraziti, both of Newport, and her daughter Patti (Kevin) Sullivan of Portsmouth. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and friends too numerous to count. Fran was preceded in death by her sons, Rick Maraziti and Michael Maraziti.

In addition to her children, Fran is survived by her sisters Mary Gallant and Sheila Sirois both of Middletown, RI. Predeceasing her were brothers Leo, Raymond, Arthur and Terrence Gallant as well as sisters, Irene Dacey, Ruth Morton and Ann Modugno.

Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Funeral services will be held at 10:30AM on Friday, December 18 at St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Rd, Middletown, RI. Masks are required. Burial will be private.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Fran’s memory can be made to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871, or by visiting www.visitingnursehh.org