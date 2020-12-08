Obituary | Eduardo S. Arruda

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Eduardo S. Arruda, 86, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on December 4, 2020. Eduardo was born in Portugal to the late Francisco and Etelvina Arruda.Eduardo served in the Portuguese Army before immigrating to the United States. He enjoyed fishing and gardening fruits, vegetables and flowers.Eduardo is survived by his wife Maria Arruda, and his daughters Fatima Arruda and Patricia Arruda, his son Edward “Eddie” Arruda Jr and sisters Marie Medeiros and Terry Arruda.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings Antonio Arruda, Adriana Roche, Jamie Arruda, Jaoa Luiz Arruda, Jose S. Arruda and Lurdes Costa.Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, December 9th from 8:30AM to 9:00AM in St. Lucy’s Catholic Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown, RI 02842. Following Calling Hours, A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:00 AM in the church.Burial will be private.