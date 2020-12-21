This obituary originally appeared here on Memorial Funeral Home.

On Friday, December 18, 2020, Christine Martha (Andrews) Cole of Cranston, RI passed away peacefully at the age of 69.

Christine was born on August 14, 1951 in Newport, RI to Harry and Loretta (Ciavarini) Andrews. She graduated from St. Philomena’s High School for Girls in Portsmouth in 1969. She spent her entire professional career with “the phone company” (New England Telephone/NYNEX/Bell Atlantic/Verizon) starting as an operator and retiring as a manager in the Government Affairs and Regulatory Unit as a Liaison to the Department of Public Utilities for the State of Rhode Island.

Christine loved spending time in her kitchen cooking for those she loved. She was most proud of her three grandsons. Every decision she made was for her small family. She always found a way to make things work out and never lost her faith and hope.

Her greatest legacy will be her unselfish spirit and countless sacrifices she made for her family and those she loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Loretta and her husband, Thomas Edward Cole. She is survived by her only child, Elizabeth Tuttle and her three children, Harrison Tuttle, William Tuttle and James Tuttle. She also leaves cousins Eileen Dufault and Patricia Juliano and their families.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Avenue, Providence, RI 02907.