Obituary | Charlotte Tillinghast Macrae Carroll

Mrs. Charlotte Tillinghast Macrae Carroll, age 99, of Middletown, RI, formerly of Longwood, FL, died on December 12, 2020 at the John Clarke Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Capt. Charles H. Carroll, USN.

Charlotte was born in Providence, RI to F. Arthur Macrae and Gladys (Sherman) Barker Macrae in 1921. She graduated from Hope High School, Providence in 1940. As a young woman, she worked at Brown University but had dreams of adventure. She was thrilled when selected to attend Stewardess School. She became a flight attendant for American Airlines and lived in New York City. She married Charles Carroll in San Francisco, in 1950. She and Chuck raised their family all over the world. Her husband was a senior officer in the US Navy; they had lengthy assignments in California, Oregon, Bangkok, South Korea, Hawaii, Virginia Beach and Newport, Rhode Island. Charlotte’s strong Christian faith guided her and comforted her through the many challenges and obstacles raising a family who was sometimes in harm’s way.

Charlotte is survived by two children Christopher Carroll (Jennifer) of Orlando, FL, Robert Carroll (Connie) of North Providence, RI and three grandchildren, Adam Carroll, Benjamin Carroll, and Elizabeth Carroll. She also leaves her nieces and nephews Patricia Barker White, Susan Barker, Stephen Barker III and Doug Stone. She was preceded in death by her son Alan Carroll, her half-sister Gladys Barker Stone, and half-brother Stephen Barker Jr.

Due to current COVID safety protocols, funeral services will be private. Friends and family can view the services online, link to be provided shortly. Private burial will follow at Middletown Four Corners Cemetery.