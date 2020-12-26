This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Charles Costa Jr., 73, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on December 14, 2020.

Charles was born December 4, 1947, in Newport, RI to Charles Costa and Jeanette (Manchester) Costa.

Charles is survived by his children; Charlotte Costa, Christopher Costa, Charles Costa III and Michael Costa. He is also survived by his sister Charlotte Rich and his beloved ex-wife Mary, whom he loved very much. Chuck was a veteran of the US Air Force , and spent time in England during his service.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Jeanette Costa and his sister Shirley A Larson.

Funeral services and burial will be private.