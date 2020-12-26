This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Carol Soares, age 77, of Warwick, Rhode Island, passed away on December 12, 2020 at home with her loving family.

Born in Fall River, MA on September 13, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Roy E. and Florence (Cookson) Jackson. Carol was the wife of the late James E. Soares.

Carol spent a long career at Raytheon Co. from 1962-2001. She loved to do many crafts, but especially loved cooking for family and friends. She was deeply loved and will be missed by all.

Carol will be missed by her daughters, Melissa Miller of Portsmouth and Kristen Pale of Warwick, her Grandchildren, Jordyn Payne, Kaitlyn Pale and Shannon Woods and her sister, Susan Marsden.

Due to COVID restrictions, the burial will be private with immediate family members only. A celebration of her life will be planned for a later time when public health allows it. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Potter Leaugue for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.