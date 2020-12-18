This obituary originally appeared here on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mrs. Beverly M. Keohane (Charlton), age 85, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2020.

Beverly is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Joseph R. Keohane, her children, Leslie Keohane and her partner Ron Carreiro of Warren RI, Stephen Keohane and his wife Leela Olsen of Deering, NH, James Keohane and his wife Carol of Norwell MA, and Susan Keohane and her partner Michael Pardi of Dedham MA. She will also be missed by her grandchildren and their spouses, Jordan and Coleman Walsh, Ian Fisk, Shamus and Elizabeth Keohane, Marie and James Ferrucci, Lily Keohane, Luke Keohane, Andrew Keohane and Amelia Hartman, and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Keohane. She was preceded in death by her parents, Basil and Marion Charlton, sister Joan Paze, and her beloved grandson, Miles Fisk.

Beverly and her five sisters, Carol, Joan, Anne, Diane and Linda were born in Somerville MA, to Basil and Marion Charlton. She leaves behind a large, loving extended family. Beverly prided herself in keeping track of each new member as the family grew to over 80 sisters, brother in laws, nieces, nephews, spouses and their children. For over 50 years, Beverly spent time with her extended family in Biddeford Pool, ME. She cherished these moments with family, and never missed the opportunity to celebrate the 4th of July with them. Beverly and her husband enjoyed a long and happy life together. They spent many years traveling with friends and family. Above all, Beverly was a loving wife, mother and a devoted Nanny to her much cherished grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

Due to COVID restrictions, private services for Mrs. Beverly Keohane will be held at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, Rhode Island. A celebration of Beverly’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Feeding America (at www.feedingamerica.org) in Beverly’s memory would be appreciated.