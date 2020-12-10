Obituary | Barbara Flis

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Barbara Flis, 88, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2020, at the Village House Nursing Home in Newport, RI. Barbara was born, December 4, 1932, in Newton, MA, to Antone Peschier and Helen Peschier.

Barbara joined the WACS (Women Army Corps) in 1953, and proudly served during the Korean Conflict. She and her husband, Joseph Flis, traveled up and down the east coast with their children for many years while Joseph served in the United States Navy. While their 3 sons were still young they made Middletown, RI their home.

Barbara worked for many years at Gaudet Middle School and was the supervisor in the cafeteria. Upon her retirement, Barbara returned to her love of traveling. She and longtime companion, Robert Stump, would winter in Florida and spend the rest of the year traveling the country in their RV. One of their favorite spots was on the Cape where they enjoyed frequent visits from family and friends. Those days were filled with cribbage and horseshoe tournaments. Barbara’s competitive spirit was always shining through graciously as more often than not she beat you with a smile on her face.

Barbara was also an avid bowler. She was the first woman in the state of Rhode Island to bowl a perfect 300, and was inducted into the Rhode Island Bowling Association’s Hall of Fame. Barbara spent her latter years enjoying the laughter and love of her family as she watched it grow.

Barbara is survived by her sons, John Flis, and his wife Ruth, of Middletown, RI, Dennis Flis, and his wife Patricia, of North Smithfield, RI, and David Flis. She will be fondly remembered by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings; Russell Peschier, Mary Rees and Marjorie Sicco.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph, her longtime companion Robert and her sister Jane Walsh.

Due to restrictions in place because of COVID19 pandemic, funeral services and burial will be private.

Memorial contributions in Barbara’s name can be made to The Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln., Middletown, RI 02842 or Looking Upwards, Inc., PO Box 4289, Middletown, RI 02842.

