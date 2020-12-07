Obituary | Arthur Norrie Wake III

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Arthur Norrie Wake III passed away after a brief, non-COVID-related illness, on Tuesday, December 1, at the age of 77 years. Norrie will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Nancy, and his daughters Conley Zani and Lesley Webster. He will be missed by his four grandchildren, Wake, Lincoln, Wyatt and Noble, and by his sons-in-law, Mike Zani and AJ Webster.

Norrie attended the University of Kentucky. He practiced law and served as Fayette County Attorney. Norrie later moved to Wayne County, KY, where he founded the Team Leadership Center and Lake Cumberland Winery. After retiring, he and Nancy moved to Rhode Island to be closer to family. Norrie will be remembered as a visionary, a community builder, and a tireless public servant.

Norrie lent his strong singing voice to several church choirs: Central Christian Church in Lexington, KY; First Presbyterian in Somerset, KY; and the First Baptist Church in America in Providence, RI.

An in-person memorial service will not be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to continue Norrie’s outreach to these churches: www.firstbaptistchurchinamerica.org and www.fpcsomerset.org