Arlene Krieg, age 88, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on December 27, 2020.

Arlene was born in Newark, NJ to Manuel and Lillian Silva. Arlene married Sebastian Krieg of Newark, NJ on December 30, 1950.

Arlene is survived by her children, Deborah Logler and her husband Frank, and Karen Roed, her grandchildren, Melissa Roed and Jennifer Capstick and her husband Tom, and her great-grandchildren Sean and Grayson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sebastian Krieg and her parents, Manuel and Lillian Silva.

Due to COVID restrictions, services for Arlene Krieg will be held at a later date.

