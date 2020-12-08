Now Hiring: 70+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (Dec. 8)

By
Ryan M. Belmore
-

Looking for a new gig, job, or career in the Newport area? Get your search started here with our roundup of who’s hiring right now in and around Newport, good luck!

All job opportunities have been posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Is your business hiring? Let us know by emailing Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

  1. Advance Auto Parts – Store Driver
  2. Aldi – Seasonal Stocker
  3. Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital – Essential
  4. Alpha Mgmt – Construction Laborer
  5. Army National Guard – 92Y Unit Supply Specialist – Warehouse Manager
  6. Assurance – Remote Life Insurance Agent – Leads Provided (License Requir…
  7. AutoZone – Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)
  8. BankNewport – Junior Underwriter – Consumer Lending
  9. Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – Part-Time
  10. Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Dealership Office Clerk
  11. Breakwaters Cigar & Whiskey Lounge – Cocktail Server/Waitress
  12. Business World – Retail Store Manager Trainee
  13. Castle Hill Inn – Sales & Event Manager
  14. Chilis – Server – Middletown Chili’s
  15. Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
  16. Clean Ocean Access – Program Coordinator – Healthy Soils Healthy Seas Rhode Island and Program Coordinator – Shrink Wrap Recycling Lifecycle Analysis
  17. Coastal Hospitality – Prep Cooks Dishwashers
  18. Crossmark – CROSSMARK Walmart Retail Merchandiser Part Time
  19. Diversified Care Care – Service Washer
  20. East Bay Community Action Program – Medical Receptionist (EBCAP0767)
  21. Embrace Home Loans – Mortgage Loan Associate
  22. Foot & Institute of New England – Medical Assistant
  23. Gryphon Technologies – Technical Analyst (Mid Level)
  24. Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Night Auditor
  25. Heatherwood Rehabilitation & Health Care Center –Scheduling Coordinator
  26. Home Health and Hospice of Nursing Placement – Certified Homemakers Needed!! Apply Now
  27. ICI Services – Secretary III
  28. International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Technology and Digital Asset Manager
  29. Jackson Hewitt – Tax Preparer – Newport
  30. James L. Maher Center – Housekeeper II (Floor Care Specialist)
  31. JoS. A. Bank – Retail Sales Associate
  32. Kaffeology Cafe – We’re hiring for baristas and cooks!
  33. Lifespan – Environmental Svcs Aide
  34. Locust Hill – IT Specialist Jr
  35. Mikel – Business Development Executive
  36. Mueller Reports – Property Inspector – Newport County, RI
  37. Navy Exchange Service Command – RETAIL SALES CLERK – ELECTRONICS DEPARTMENT (Flex)
  38. Navy Federal Credit Union – Mortgage Loan Officer I, II – Newport
  39. Netsimco – Program Manager – Middletown, RI
  40. New England Authentics – Team Member D’Angelo’s
  41. Newport Mental Health – Mobile Crisis Clinician (Per Diem)
  42. Newport Pediatric Dentistry – Property Inspector – Newport County, RI
  43. Newport Public Schools – Long Term Substitute Teacher – English Language Learner @ Pe…
  44. Newport Sports Gallery – Newport Sports Gallery
  45. Ninety Nine Restaurants – Servers
  46. Ocean State Laundry – Laundromat Attendant
  47. PeopleReady – Waste Recycling Worker
  48. Picerne Real Estate Group – Leasing Professional
  49. Ranahan Business Consulting – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
  50. RBS Global LLC – Full Charge Bookkeeper
  51. Research and Development Solutions – CM/ILS Analyst
  52. RITBA – Maintenance Worker- Level 3
  53. Rite-Solutions – REMEDIATION DESKTOP SERVER TECHNICIAN
  54. Riverhead Building Supply – Facility Attendant/Customer Service
  55. Saccucci Auto Group – Automotive Detailer
  56. Sage Dining Services – Utility/Dishwasher ~ Newport Area Private School
  57. Santander Bank – Universal Banker, Middletown, RI
  58. Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services – Receptionist Security Officer
  59. Skechers – Retail Sales Associate
  60. Sirvis – Structured Cable Technician
  61. Sittercity – Regular Babysitter for 2 Children
  62. Solidifi – Data Entry Specialist (temporary remote)
  63. Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
  64. The Black Dog – Retail Sales Associate (part-time)
  65. The Home Depot – Lot Associate
  66. The John Clarke Retirement Center – Business Office Director
  67. The Navy Exchange – Retail Sales Clerk
  68. Thor Solutions – Division Manager (Undersea Warfare)
  69. United Parcel Service – Warehouse Worker – Package Handler
  70. US Department of Defense – Store Associate
  71. Unknown – Skilled Roofers

If you appreciate reading trusted local independent news without a paywall, help us keep it that way by becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR