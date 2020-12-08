Now Hiring: 70+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (Dec. 8)

Looking for a new gig, job, or career in the Newport area? Get your search started here with our roundup of who’s hiring right now in and around Newport, good luck!
All job opportunities have been posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Is your business hiring? Let us know by emailing Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
- Advance Auto Parts – Store Driver
- Aldi – Seasonal Stocker
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital – Essential
- Alpha Mgmt – Construction Laborer
- Army National Guard – 92Y Unit Supply Specialist – Warehouse Manager
- Assurance – Remote Life Insurance Agent – Leads Provided (License Requir…
- AutoZone – Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)
- BankNewport – Junior Underwriter – Consumer Lending
- Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – Part-Time
- Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Dealership Office Clerk
- Breakwaters Cigar & Whiskey Lounge – Cocktail Server/Waitress
- Business World – Retail Store Manager Trainee
- Castle Hill Inn – Sales & Event Manager
- Chilis – Server – Middletown Chili’s
- Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
- Clean Ocean Access – Program Coordinator – Healthy Soils Healthy Seas Rhode Island and Program Coordinator – Shrink Wrap Recycling Lifecycle Analysis
- Coastal Hospitality – Prep Cooks Dishwashers
- Crossmark – CROSSMARK Walmart Retail Merchandiser Part Time
- Diversified Care Care – Service Washer
- East Bay Community Action Program – Medical Receptionist (EBCAP0767)
- Embrace Home Loans – Mortgage Loan Associate
- Foot & Institute of New England – Medical Assistant
- Gryphon Technologies – Technical Analyst (Mid Level)
- Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina – Night Auditor
- Heatherwood Rehabilitation & Health Care Center –Scheduling Coordinator
- Home Health and Hospice of Nursing Placement – Certified Homemakers Needed!! Apply Now
- ICI Services – Secretary III
- International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Technology and Digital Asset Manager
- Jackson Hewitt – Tax Preparer – Newport
- James L. Maher Center – Housekeeper II (Floor Care Specialist)
- JoS. A. Bank – Retail Sales Associate
- Kaffeology Cafe – We’re hiring for baristas and cooks!
- Lifespan – Environmental Svcs Aide
- Locust Hill – IT Specialist Jr
- Mikel – Business Development Executive
- Mueller Reports – Property Inspector – Newport County, RI
- Navy Exchange Service Command – RETAIL SALES CLERK – ELECTRONICS DEPARTMENT (Flex)
- Navy Federal Credit Union – Mortgage Loan Officer I, II – Newport
- Netsimco – Program Manager – Middletown, RI
- New England Authentics – Team Member D’Angelo’s
- Newport Mental Health – Mobile Crisis Clinician (Per Diem)
- Newport Pediatric Dentistry – Property Inspector – Newport County, RI
- Newport Public Schools – Long Term Substitute Teacher – English Language Learner @ Pe…
- Newport Sports Gallery – Newport Sports Gallery
- Ninety Nine Restaurants – Servers
- Ocean State Laundry – Laundromat Attendant
- PeopleReady – Waste Recycling Worker
- Picerne Real Estate Group – Leasing Professional
- Ranahan Business Consulting – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
- RBS Global LLC – Full Charge Bookkeeper
- Research and Development Solutions – CM/ILS Analyst
- RITBA – Maintenance Worker- Level 3
- Rite-Solutions – REMEDIATION DESKTOP SERVER TECHNICIAN
- Riverhead Building Supply – Facility Attendant/Customer Service
- Saccucci Auto Group – Automotive Detailer
- Sage Dining Services – Utility/Dishwasher ~ Newport Area Private School
- Santander Bank – Universal Banker, Middletown, RI
- Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services – Receptionist Security Officer
- Skechers – Retail Sales Associate
- Sirvis – Structured Cable Technician
- Sittercity – Regular Babysitter for 2 Children
- Solidifi – Data Entry Specialist (temporary remote)
- Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
- The Black Dog – Retail Sales Associate (part-time)
- The Home Depot – Lot Associate
- The John Clarke Retirement Center – Business Office Director
- The Navy Exchange – Retail Sales Clerk
- Thor Solutions – Division Manager (Undersea Warfare)
- United Parcel Service – Warehouse Worker – Package Handler
- US Department of Defense – Store Associate
- Unknown – Skilled Roofers
