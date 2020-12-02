Now Hiring: 45+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (Dec. 2)

Midtown Oyster Bar

Looking for a new gig, job, or career in the Newport area? Get your search started here with our roundup of who’s hiring right now in and around Newport, good luck!

All job opportunities have been posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Is your business hiring? Let us know by emailing Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

  1. 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
  2. Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital – Essential
  3. American Heart Association – Application Analyst, Mission Aligned Business
  4. Aquidneck Pizzeria – Delivery Driver
  5. Assurance – Medicare HUB Sales Agent [Remote]
  6. Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – Part-Time
  7. Best Choice Roofing – Storm Damage Expert
  8. Castle Hill Inn – Room Attendants – Castle Hill Inn
  9. Chilis – Dishwasher – Middletown Chili’s
  10. Coastal Hospitality – Food Service Workers
  11. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
  12. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
  13. CW Resources – Receiver – Staging Inventory and Unloading Trucks
  14. CyberCoders – Financial Analyst (Secret Clearance Required)
  15. Domino’s Pizza – Delivery Driver
  16. East Bay Community Action Program – Medical Receptionist (EBCAP0767)
  17. Fogarty Center – Help Needed – three nights
  18. Galvion – Capacity & Planning Specialist
  19. Genesis Healthcare – Nursing Home Administrator/NHA/CED (Full Time)
  20. Hotel Viking – Spa Attendant
  21. James L. Maher Center – Housekeeper II (Floor Care Specialist)
  22. JoS. A. Bank – Retail Sales Associate
  23. Leidos – Material Handling Laborer
  24. Locust Hill – IT Specialist Mid
  25. Middletown Public Schools – .8 Spanish Teacher/Long-Term Sub (High School) REPOST – ANTI…
  26. Mueller Reports – Property Inspector – Newport County, RI
  27. Navy Exchange Service Command – VENDING ROUTE DRIVER LEADER
  28. Netsimco – Program Manager
  29. Newport Animal Hospital- Veterinary Receptionist
  30. Newport Chamber of Commerce – hiring Business Outreach Specialist
  31. Ocean Associates – System Administrator – Field Operations
  32. Picerne Real Estate Group – Custodial Maintenance
  33. Ranahan Business Consulting – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
  34. Randstad General Staffing – Packer
  35. Rent Sons – Odd Jobber & Helping Hand
  36. Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
  37. ScanScape – Field Service Rep
  38. Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
  39. SkinPros – Mohs Surgery Assistant
  40. Solidifi – Escrow Compliance Specialist
  41. Southcoast Health – Food Service Worker Virtual Hiring Event
  42. Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
  43. SpotOn – Outside Sales Representative
  44. Suez – Operator In Training
  45. The Greysmith Companies – Medical Assistant
  46. UPS – Seasonal Personal Vehicle Package Driver
  47. US Department of the Navy – FINANCIAL TECHNICIAN
  48. Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club – Equipment Manager

