Now Hiring: 45+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (Dec. 2)

Looking for a new gig, job, or career in the Newport area? Get your search started here with our roundup of who’s hiring right now in and around Newport, good luck!
All job opportunities have been posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Is your business hiring? Let us know by emailing Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
- 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital – Essential
- American Heart Association – Application Analyst, Mission Aligned Business
- Aquidneck Pizzeria – Delivery Driver
- Assurance – Medicare HUB Sales Agent [Remote]
- Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – Part-Time
- Best Choice Roofing – Storm Damage Expert
- Castle Hill Inn – Room Attendants – Castle Hill Inn
- Chilis – Dishwasher – Middletown Chili’s
- Coastal Hospitality – Food Service Workers
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
- CW Resources – Receiver – Staging Inventory and Unloading Trucks
- CyberCoders – Financial Analyst (Secret Clearance Required)
- Domino’s Pizza – Delivery Driver
- East Bay Community Action Program – Medical Receptionist (EBCAP0767)
- Fogarty Center – Help Needed – three nights
- Galvion – Capacity & Planning Specialist
- Genesis Healthcare – Nursing Home Administrator/NHA/CED (Full Time)
- Hotel Viking – Spa Attendant
- James L. Maher Center – Housekeeper II (Floor Care Specialist)
- JoS. A. Bank – Retail Sales Associate
- Leidos – Material Handling Laborer
- Locust Hill – IT Specialist Mid
- Middletown Public Schools – .8 Spanish Teacher/Long-Term Sub (High School) REPOST – ANTI…
- Mueller Reports – Property Inspector – Newport County, RI
- Navy Exchange Service Command – VENDING ROUTE DRIVER LEADER
- Netsimco – Program Manager
- Newport Animal Hospital- Veterinary Receptionist
- Newport Chamber of Commerce – hiring Business Outreach Specialist
- Ocean Associates – System Administrator – Field Operations
- Picerne Real Estate Group – Custodial Maintenance
- Ranahan Business Consulting – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
- Randstad General Staffing – Packer
- Rent Sons – Odd Jobber & Helping Hand
- Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
- ScanScape – Field Service Rep
- Seasons Corner Market – Assistant Manager
- SkinPros – Mohs Surgery Assistant
- Solidifi – Escrow Compliance Specialist
- Southcoast Health – Food Service Worker Virtual Hiring Event
- Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
- SpotOn – Outside Sales Representative
- Suez – Operator In Training
- The Greysmith Companies – Medical Assistant
- UPS – Seasonal Personal Vehicle Package Driver
- US Department of the Navy – FINANCIAL TECHNICIAN
- Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club – Equipment Manager
